Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 233.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

