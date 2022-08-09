Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after acquiring an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

