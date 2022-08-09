Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 655.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $123.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.24. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $153.04.

