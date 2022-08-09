Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

