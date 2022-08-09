Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI traded down 0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,369. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is 52.81. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.

Insider Activity

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

