Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 491,535 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

