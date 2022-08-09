ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 295 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTEC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 253 ($3.06).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 240.60 ($2.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 8,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.45. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 256 ($3.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

In other news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($59,545.67).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

