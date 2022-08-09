Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% This Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 156.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.01909864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.