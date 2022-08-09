CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.4 %

CXW opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.82. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

