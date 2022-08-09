Cormark Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.
D.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.56.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
D.UN stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 85,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$18.52 and a 52 week high of C$30.53.
Insider Activity
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Recommended Stories
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.