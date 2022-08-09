Cormark Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.56.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

D.UN stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 85,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$18.52 and a 52 week high of C$30.53.

Insider Activity

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$383,862.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,388,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,413,823.90. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,388,073 shares in the company, valued at C$103,413,823.90. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 10,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,462,915 shares in the company, valued at C$191,261,879. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 132,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,548.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

