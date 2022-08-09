CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 278.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

CorMedix ( NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 217,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,045.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 400,274 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CorMedix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

