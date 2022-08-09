Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Raised by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,500 shares during the period. Corning makes up 2.1% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $29,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. 26,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,691. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

