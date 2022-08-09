Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

CTVA opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

