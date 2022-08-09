Covalent (CQT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $677,060.00

Covalent (CQT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $677,060.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Covalent
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Covalent Coin Trading
