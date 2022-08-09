Covalent (CQT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $677,060.00

Covalent (CQT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $677,060.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

