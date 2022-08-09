Cowen Boosts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $225.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GTLS traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,550. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.64 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Chart Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after acquiring an additional 269,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,670,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.