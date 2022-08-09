Cowen Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $180.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.17.
monday.com Stock Performance
MNDY traded down $6.38 on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,702. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $137.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Stories
