Cowen Increases Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $378.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of WAT traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.64. 2,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,193. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Waters by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

