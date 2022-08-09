Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €47.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.70 ($78.27) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.79 ($37.54) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €35.08 ($35.80) and a 12 month high of €69.96 ($71.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €46.85 and a 200 day moving average of €54.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

