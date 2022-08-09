Credit Suisse Group Raises Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on K. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. 37,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $51,187,165. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,905 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 343,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.