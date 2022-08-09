Credit Suisse Group Raises Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on K. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.
Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. 37,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.45.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $51,187,165. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,905 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 343,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
