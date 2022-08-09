Credit Suisse Group Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $69.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,205. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

