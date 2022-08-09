CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.44 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.69.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $136,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $220,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

