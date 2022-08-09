CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $154.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $164.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Barclays cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CRSP traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,221. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

