Critical Contrast: Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR) versus Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) and Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Electronic Sensor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries $1.46 billion 2.42 $134.74 million $3.76 25.13 Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Sensor Technology.

Advanced Energy Industries has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Sensor Technology has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Electronic Sensor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries 9.00% 19.75% 9.50% Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Energy Industries and Electronic Sensor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries 0 4 6 0 2.60 Electronic Sensor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus price target of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Electronic Sensor Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, crystal growing, and chemical processing, as well as metal, carbon fiber, and glass manufacturing and other industrial power applications; high voltage DC-DC products for semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, electrostatic clamping of substrates, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, and X-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications; and low voltage DC-DC board mounted solutions for use in healthcare, telecommunications, test and measurement, instrumentation, and industrial equipment applications, as well as distributed power in server and storage systems. In addition, it offers gas sensing and monitoring products for the energy market, air quality monitoring, and automobile emission monitoring and testing; and embedded power products for medical equipment or IEC 60950-1 for information technology equipment. Further, it offers conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies, as well as repair services. The company provides its products through a direct sales force, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and distributors. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Electronic Sensor Technology

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic devices used for vapor analysis. The company offers zNose, an electronic nose designed for various industry applications, which can detect odors and chemical vapors produced by explosives, chemicals, and biological weapons, as well as used for identifying hazardous industrial materials, improvised explosives, and flammable materials. Its product is used in the homeland security, chemical and petrochemical, environmental, life science, and food and beverage industries. The company also provides spare parts, such as columns, saw detectors, and traps; and accessories, including rugged shipping case, battery assemblies, battery chargers, DC/AC inverters, desorbers, heaters, remote samplers, sample injectors, system controllers, user tool kits, and water traps, as well as support and validation services. Electronic Sensor Technology offers its products through online store. The company is based in Newbury Park, California.

