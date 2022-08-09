Critical Contrast: Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) versus Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Denny’s 0 4 3 0 2.43

Denny’s has a consensus target price of $14.07, indicating a potential upside of 44.62%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 2.50% 13.92% 2.05% Denny’s 23.41% -53.52% 8.53%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Denny’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million 0.23 $17.44 million N/A N/A Denny’s $398.17 million 1.42 $78.07 million $1.57 6.20

Denny’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Summary

Denny’s beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

