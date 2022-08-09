Critical Survey: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) vs. Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.93% 14.56% 5.92% Nutex Health -113.04% -35.86% -31.48%

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.10 billion 2.06 $70.89 million $1.92 23.03 Nutex Health $18.79 million 125.02 -$13.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares CBIZ and Nutex Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CBIZ and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nutex Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBIZ beats Nutex Health on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments. This division owns and operates 21 facilities in 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as independent physician associations. Its management services organizations provide management, administrative, and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. This division's cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates data across multiple information systems, settings, and sources to create a holistic view of each patient and provider, as well as allows to deliver care. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

