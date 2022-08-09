Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.25. Cronos Group shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 93,641 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRON. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

