Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crown to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Crown Stock Up 3.0 %

CCK opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.06.

Insider Activity at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,313,000 after buying an additional 333,628 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 279,904.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 176,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 133,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $12,833,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

