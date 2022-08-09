Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Tops $4.07 on Exchanges

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00017438 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,359.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00129755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,964 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

