CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Hits Market Cap of $146,561.58

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $146,561.58 and $903.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,832.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00131948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068678 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.