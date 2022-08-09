Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,435 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

