Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 405,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000.

IUSV stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

