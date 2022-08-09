Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 157.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 56,602 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

