Csenge Advisory Group Has $941,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

