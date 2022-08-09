Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CQP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

