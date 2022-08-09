Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 178.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Popular by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

