Csenge Advisory Group Takes $1.03 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,215,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

IRT stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

