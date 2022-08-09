CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 5.0 %

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

