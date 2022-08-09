Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 5,338 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $146.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

