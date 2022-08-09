Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

