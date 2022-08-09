Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $2,292,000. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $1,726,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day moving average of $158.75.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

