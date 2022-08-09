Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.75 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $229.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

