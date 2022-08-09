Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMI opened at $219.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

