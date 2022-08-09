Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.