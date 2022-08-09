Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,217 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EEM opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

