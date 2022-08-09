Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,117 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

