Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,117 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Seagen Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SGEN stock opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Seagen Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.