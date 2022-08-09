Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 265,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,157. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.