CVD Equipment (CVV) to Release Earnings on Monday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

NASDAQ CVV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 105,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,550. The company has a market cap of $40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.38. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVD Equipment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

