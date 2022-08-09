DA Davidson Trims nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price to $23.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.26% from the stock’s current price.

nLIGHT stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 14,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,171. The company has a market capitalization of $519.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 489,834 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in nLIGHT by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in nLIGHT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 595,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth $11,512,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

