DA Davidson Trims nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price to $23.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.26% from the stock’s current price.
nLIGHT Stock Performance
nLIGHT stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 14,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,171. The company has a market capitalization of $519.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $34.19.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nLIGHT Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
