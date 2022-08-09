Daniel J. Weber Sells 10,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,280.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TTM Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 236.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

