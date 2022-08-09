DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (GEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $352,462.43 and $113.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,050.91 or 0.99933148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00048564 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00028033 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009881 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

